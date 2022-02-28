Parvinderjit Singh Dhillon (1978 – 2022), Ipoh

PARVINDERJIT SINGH DHILLON S/O DALIP SINGH & SWARN KAUR
18.9.1978 – 27.2.2022
He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His infectious smile never failed to captivate everyone always. It was a joy to be around him, but he was taken away from us suddenly at just 43 years of age.
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Jeslynder Kaur
Children :
Virender Singh Dhillon
Ashvinder Singh Dhillon
Siblings & Spouses:
Jesminderjeet Kaur Dhillon & Surinder Singh
Sharanjeet Kaur Dhillon & Dave Davies
Karanjeet Kaur Dhillon & Navin Sharma
Nieces & Nephews:
Harry Davies
Matthew Davies
Joseph Davies
Dhiraj Singh Chahal
Kyra Kaur Chahal
Gia Kaur Bhargav
And a Host of Relatives & Friends.
Saskar: 4pm, 1 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Buntong Electric Crematorium, Perak
Cortege leaves from residence at 70, Jalan Rishah 3, Taman Rishah, 30100 Ipoh.
Prayers shall be held as follows at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong on 12 March 2022 (Saturday)
Asa Di Var on 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 6.30am to 8.15am followed by Path Da Phog at 10.00am to 12.00pm. Guru Ka Langgar shall be served thereafter.
The family expresses its sincere appreciation & heartfelt thanks to relatives & friends for their condolences, prayers & support during their recent bereavement.
Contact:
Navin Sharma 012-3395187
Boy 012-4108382
| Entry: 28 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
