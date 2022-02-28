Parvinderjit Singh Dhillon (1978 – 2022), Ipoh

PARVINDERJIT SINGH DHILLON S/O DALIP SINGH & SWARN KAUR

18.9.1978 – 27.2.2022

He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His infectious smile never failed to captivate everyone always. It was a joy to be around him, but he was taken away from us suddenly at just 43 years of age.

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Jeslynder Kaur

Children :

Virender Singh Dhillon

Ashvinder Singh Dhillon

Siblings & Spouses:

Jesminderjeet Kaur Dhillon & Surinder Singh

Sharanjeet Kaur Dhillon & Dave Davies

Karanjeet Kaur Dhillon & Navin Sharma

Nieces & Nephews:

Harry Davies

Matthew Davies

Joseph Davies

Dhiraj Singh Chahal

Kyra Kaur Chahal

Gia Kaur Bhargav

And a Host of Relatives & Friends.

Saskar: 4pm, 1 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Buntong Electric Crematorium, Perak

Cortege leaves from residence at 70, Jalan Rishah 3, Taman Rishah, 30100 Ipoh.

Prayers shall be held as follows at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong on 12 March 2022 (Saturday)

Asa Di Var on 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 6.30am to 8.15am followed by Path Da Phog at 10.00am to 12.00pm. Guru Ka Langgar shall be served thereafter.

The family expresses its sincere appreciation & heartfelt thanks to relatives & friends for their condolences, prayers & support during their recent bereavement.

Contact:

Navin Sharma 012-3395187

Boy 012-4108382

