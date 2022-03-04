Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia statue to grace Derby gurdwara entrance





By Nigel Slater | Britain |

A new statue and entrance gate is to be built in Derby to honour a legendary Sikh hero.

Derby City Council planners have approved plans for what will be a transformation to the entrance at the Ramgarhia Gurdwara place of worship on St Thomas Road, Normanton.

The area will soon feature a statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia riding a horse in battle.

He was a prominent Sikh leader during the 18th century. He lived between 1723 and 1803, bravely helping Sikhs to both survive and protect the land from its enemies.

A planning application was made ahead of 2023 where Sikhs will be celebrating the achievements of the leaders of the 18th Century – particularly Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, with the year marking his 300th birthday. This means that work on creating the new structure is likely to start in the near future.

As well as the statue, a new commemorative entrance gate titled “Ramgarhia Gate” will be built and a new boundary wall to the Gurdwara.

The management of the Ramgarhia Gurdwara, who applied for planning permission, say the new statue and grand entrance will “add to the diversity and cultural value of Derby City”.

Planning documents on behalf of the applicant by SREAR read: “In 2023 the Sikh community will be celebrating the achievements of the Leaders of the 18th Century who helped Sikhs to both survive and protect the land of Panjab, India from invading forces.

“There is a strong Sikh population in Derby and it is planning to commemorate that period of time and specifically one leader, Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

“They wish to erect both a monument and a statue in honour of the brave Sikhs of that period.

“2023 also coincides with the 300th birth celebrations of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and hence the occasion is a once-in-a-lifetime event with unparalleled significance.”

