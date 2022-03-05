Magic happens when Nikita meets taus







Magic happens when this young woman picks up the taus, a traditional stringed instrument very much associated with kirtan, the Sikh devotional music. Rich and reverberating sounds emerge as Nikita Asha Kaur negotiates the instrument.

This young Malaysian student, who has been enthralled with music ever since she was walking, began picking up the taus last year. Taus means ‘peacock’ in Persian, reflected by the fact that the instrument is carved in the shape of a peacock. It is played with a bow and has moveable frets like the sitar.

Not long too after, the 15-year-old Nikita had the opportunity to put her test her taus skills when she took part in the Malaysian Instrumental Traditional Competition, organised by the education ministry. And, girl, did she shine! She emerged first runners up at the state level competition, making her one of the Federal Territory representatives to the national level traditional secondary school instrumental competition held in Johor in September 2021. Here, she obtained fourth placing at out of 22 entries.

“I love the variety of sounds a taus can create. I feel contented when I’m able to play such beautiful pieces and shabads on my taus,” Nikita tells Asia Samachar.

But it has been a long journey, one that is, naturally, far from over.

At the age of 3, Nikita’s parents noticed her talent and inclination towards music. Her mother, Jagjit Kaur, who is a Form 6 teacher, enrolled her for piano music lessons. She also picked up violon. From here, her interest developed further for kirtan. She started having keen passion and interest to sing Gurbani Shabads and play the traditional harmonium.

She then started gurmat sangeet lessons at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Gurmat Sangeet Academy in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Under the guidance of Parampreet Singh, whom students call Master Ji, she picked up the taus, dilruba and harmonium.

Her journey into stringed traditional instruments started off with the dilruba in 2019. By February 2021, she started playing the taus, practicing 8-10 hours weekly. Two months before the competition, she started her serious practice.

“Masterji carefully selected the solo piece to be presented at the state and national level,” said Jagjit. “His tireless efforts and faith in her have also contributed to her amazing success in playing the taus.”

The Kuala Lumpur music school began with 20 students and today has 300 students around the Klang Valley. The academy is managed by Chamkaur Singh. On the teaching front, Paramjeet is flanked by Amarjeet Singh and Jaspreet Singh. Students are trained in their vocal techniques and complete blend of ancient and modern musical instruments such as the rebab, tabla, dilruba, taus, esraj and sur mandal tanpura.

But Nikita is not all about music alone. The A-lister in school also plays chess. She also diligently attends twice-a-week prayer gatherings (Satsang) with her parents at a gurdwara in Kuala Lumpur. Here, she is a key member in prayer meets, helping out with the service and also playing the taus.

Taus

T H E I N T E R V I E W

Do you enjoy playing all these instruments?

Yes, I definitely enjoy playing these instruments. Playing instruments help me focus better in everything that I do, and it also creates a sense of achievement! Regularly playing an instrument teaches me discipline, responsibility and perseverance to accomplish anything in life. I feel good about mastering a certain piece.

Which is your favourite instrument and any?

My favourite instrument is the taus! Playing the taus requires tremendous amount of skills, patience and resilience. I love the variety of sounds a taus can create. I feel contented when I’m able to play such beautiful pieces and shabads on my taus.

Nikita Asha Kaur strumming the rebab – Photo: Supplied

How do you deal with the endless training sessions, which can be stressful?

It’s actually not stressful at all! I always prepare beforehand, hence I never get stressed with the amount of training sessions. Besides, I really enjoy music. Playing the taus is enjoyable and I am able to express my emotions through the sound and besides, I get to make many friends during rehearsals for gurdwara performances.

What are your ambitions?

I want to become a corporate lawyer in the future, and I am working my way towards it.

Is there any instrument that you wish you could play? Why?

I really wish I could play the flute. The flute is an extremely diverse and versatile instrument that is included in almost all types of ensembles, which is not the case of some instruments. The flute is one of the oldest instruments around. It is a perfect way to unwind and simple instrument to carry around.

