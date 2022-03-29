Surjit Kaur Naranjan Singh (1935 -2022), Bangi

MADAM SURJIT KAUR A/P NARANJAN SINGH

20.12.1935 – 29.3.2022

Dearest family and friends,

We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother Madam Surjit Kaur A/P Naranjan Singh (wife of late Magar Singh) from Bangi, on the 29th of March 2022.

Last respects can be paid at our residence (Lot 759, Batu 18 1/2, Sg Tangkas). The hearse will leave from our residence at 11.30am, 29 March 2022 (Tuesday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm, 29 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Please take this as a personal invitation for those wishing to pay your last respects.

Contact: Dalvendar Singh 019 – 7709974

| Entry: 29 March 2022 | Source: Family

