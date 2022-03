Gurdial Kaur (1934 – 2022), Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

GURDIAL KAUR

9.8.1934 – 17.3.2022

Village: Mullanpur Garibdas

Husband: Late Gurdial Singh

Children / Spouses:

Kalwant Singh & Gurdip Kaur Jaswant Singh & Bidia Devi Jasbee Singh Jaspal Singh

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Raghbir Singh Hans & Jessy Aulikh Kiranjeet Kaur Hans & Shawn Andrews Sandeep Singh Hans Gurvin Singh Hans Jasveen Singh Hans Preena Hans Aveena Hans Jashvin Singh Hans

Great Grandchildren:

Sanvir Singh Hans Alysha Kaur Andrews Gauravaa Hans Rehmat

Path Da Bhog: 3 April 2022 (Sunday), 6.30pm, Gurdwara Sahib Labuan

Contact:

Kalwant (019 8820 578)

Raghbir (012 217 0072)

Our family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness during our time of loss.



| Entry: 29 March 2022 | Source: Family





