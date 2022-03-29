HR veteran Koljit Singh joins chemical manufacturer Eastman

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Perak-born Koljit (Ajit) Singh has joined Tennessee-based chemical manufacturer Eastman as its Human Resources Director for APAC, effective this month.

As the subject matter expert in all areas of HR, Koljit will be responsible for identifying HR related issues and gaps, developing HR strategies and providing sound advice to senior management on all related subjects, according to an update at his LinkedIn account.

Koljit, who now lives in Petaling Jaya, is currently the honorary treasurer at the Malaysian Institute Of Human Resource Management (MIHRM), Malaysia’s first professional body promoting the practice of HRM.

Prior to Eastman, Koljit had spent seven years at BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd, with his last position being that of the senior manager for HRM excellence, process optimization & IR ER. Before that, he spent a decade at TNT Express Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd as the head of learning and development.

Koljit has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

His father Koldip Singh Rattan Singh, who hailed from Malim Nawar, Perak, ran a sundry shop and a a few other small businesses while his mother Mehendar Kaur Markhan Singh, who came from Bentong, Pahang, was a housewife. Koldip was born in Malim Nawar.

