IR (R) Harchand Singh Kler (Ex-Timbalan Pengarah JBA, Pahang)

Khaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

IR (R) HARCHAND SINGH KLER S/O THE LATE SARBAN SINGH & THE LATE BACHAN KAUR

Village Gumti Kalan, District Bathinda

Ex-Timbalan Pengarah JBA, Pahang

Passed away peacefully on 18th March, 2022 at the age of 82 years

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his beloved:

Wife: Sarjit Kaur (Jito) D/O The Late Gurchan Singh Singa

Children / Spouse:

Jagjit Singh Kler (Georgie) / Rajvinder Kaur

Belinder Kaur Kler (Deceased)

Grandchildren: Harsimran Kaur, Dharmesh Singh, Sheetalvir Singh

And all Relatives, Brethren and Friends.

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be on Saturday, 2nd April, 2022 from 9.30am to 12.00 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

For any enquiries, please contact:

Dharmesh 016 – 9508 116

Raj 016 – 2399 888

Dev 012 – 7297 433



