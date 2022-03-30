Carrier CIO Gundeep Singh in Indiana’s Forty Under 40

Gundeep Singh – Photo: IBJ

Gundeep Singh, an executive director at a key division at Carrier Corporation, has been named in the Forty Under 40 listing by the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Gundeep, 39, is the CIO and digital leader at the Indian-based Carrier Residential where he leads all aspects of information and technology and digital systems.

He grew up in India. At age 8, he told the newspaper that he was selling and renting comic books in his neighborhood.

Prior to joining Carrier in 2019, he spent more than six years at Ernst & Young (E&Y) and seven years at Accenture.

“My current role allows me to imagine the future and then lead the journey to that future state,” he told the local business journal.

Well, he has two jobs at Carrier. One is leading all aspects of information technology and digital systems for its residential and light commercial business, which makes heating and cooling systems. One of his goals there is to digitally transform the way HVAC systems are designed, built and sold. His other job is analytics leader for Carrier Corp globally, where he is responsible for making the organization more data-driven and expanding the company’s scope of analytics, the report added.

Gundeep is a well-travelled executive. He had worked in India, Africa, Germany, France and Mexico before moving to the United States 10 years ago.

Currently, he is also a strategic advisor, on a voluntary basis, to the humanitarian outfit United Sikhs. Here, he helps out the organisation to develop new programs and extend the reach of its exiwting humanitarian relief programs, according to an entry at his LinkedIn account.

Gundeep has a MS in Technology Management from Columbia University in the city of New York and a Bachelor of Engineering from the Punjab Engineering college.

IBJ said the listing features local business and professional leaders who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40. It captures people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and who are likely to continue to achieve in the future.

