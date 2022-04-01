Healthcare technology expert Inderpal Kohli joins Englewood Health as CIO

Inderpal Singh Kohli joins Englewood Health

Inderpal Singh Kohli has been named vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Englewood Health, a helathcare provider based at New Jersey, New York.

Kohli, who came aboard in December of 2021, brings over 20 years of experience as a leader in the field of information and healthcare technology to his new post.

At Englewood Health, he will oversee all IT-related activities and strategy for the health system, including its acute care hospital, network of more than 100 physician locations, and several urgent care centers, all connected through one electronic medical record system.

“Together we will apply all existing and emerging tools to optimize the flow of information, help improve patient outcomes, and improve the user experience across the Englewood Health system,” Kohli said in a statement released by the hospital.

“Inder brings a wealth of experience from the world of IT to his work here at Englewood Health,” said Englewood Health presidet/CEO Warren Geller in the same statement.

Englewood Health is composed of Englewood Hospital, Englewood Health Physician Network, and Englewood Health Foundation.

After earning his bachelor’s in computer science from North Maharashtra University in India, Kohli obtained his master’s degree in technology management from Columbia University. He would go on to serve as a manager of information systems at his New York alma mater, during which time he designed and developed a flexible information infrastructure for clinical research and helped conduct an epidemiological study that produced one of the nation’s largest databases of genetic material.

Most recently, Kohli served as the assistant vice president at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where he led the implementation of several enterprise information systems, including Epic, to support clinical and business operations. Kohli was also instrumental in developing and deploying a first in the country digital pathology solution that enabled integrated diagnostics by capturing, sharing, and correlating high-resolution digital images of glass laboratory slides.

Kohli also teaches at the master’s level. He oversees a curriculum on healthcare informatics at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York; it is here that he transfers his knowledge to the next generation of IT professionals.

