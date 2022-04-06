Mata Ranjit Kaur Khera (1927 – 2022)

MATA RANJIT KAUR KHERA W/O LATE GIANI GIAN SINGH JI SIDHU

20.4.1927 – 28.3.2022

Our beloved mother left for her heavenly abode peacefully on 28th March, 2022.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Path Da Bhog: 10 April 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu Lama, Kuala Lumpur followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

The family extends immense appreciation and gratitude to Sardar Karnail Singh Shounki (PPN, PPM, PPT) for all the funeral arrangements.

Contact:

Madam Jasbir Kaur (014-5192649)

Madam Jaswinder Kaur (012-6012945)

Please treat this is as a special invitation.

| Entry: 6 April 2022 | Source: Family

