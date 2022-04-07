Mata Sarjit Kaur (1946-2022), Puchong

MATA SARJIT KAUR @ BANSA D/O HARI SINGH

daughter of Late Hari Singh and Harnam Kaur Gill (Cameron Highlands)

daughter-in-law of Late Palla Singh and Mohinder Kaur

19.6.1946 – 29.3.2022

Forever remembered by family, friend, and especially by

Husband: Sardar Ballebir Singh Sidhraha

Children:

Surinder Pal Singh (Larissa Kaur)

Ravinder Kaur

Manmohan Kaur (Late Muthurakan)

Harvinder Pal Singh

Grandchildren:

Charanpreet

Reena

Mahinder Pal

Satish

Sheelan

Pawanpreet

Path da Bhog: 10th April 2022 (Sunday), from 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong (No. 5473A, Lebuh Puteri, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong, Selangor). Guru ka Langar will be served.

Contact:

Ballebir Singh +60111-6888026

Bachan Kaur @ Bachani +6016-2742804

Jasbir Kaur (Guddi) +6019-2385617

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.

﻿

| Entry: 7 April 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |