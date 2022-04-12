One year after Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting, families sue shipping giant and security contractor





Indianapolis satsang prayer in memory of FeDex mass shooting victims – Photo: Videograb from WTHR

The families of five of the eight people killed in the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility by a former employee in April 2021 are suing the shipping giant and its security contractor, saying the rampage was “preventable.”

The suit, filed on April 11 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, alleges FedEx and its subsidiaries are guilty of negligence, as well as failure to properly secure the premises, failure to warn employees about the active shooter, failure to provide adequate security and failure to adequately hire, train and supervise staff members, reports NBC News.

An attorney for the families, Dan Chamberlain, said at a news conference that the shooting was “not only preventable, but these types of situations cannot continue in the United States, let alone the state of Indiana.”

Filed by families of five of the victims — Amarjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John Weisert and Karlie Smith — the suit alleges that FedEx and Securitas Security Services were well aware of the threat of mass shootings at facilities like the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Rd., near Indianapolis International Airport, the report added.

The suit says that “active shooter events have become a common cause of occupational fatalities in recent years” and that companies like FedEx “need to adequately prepare for and provide adequate security to minimize exposure to such events.”

Meanwhile, the local Sikh community came together for a prayer service in the memory of the eight people, including four Sikhs, as the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting approaches.

The mass shooting on April 15, 2021 at the facility in Indianapolis also wounded five people.

The Sikh Satang of Indianapolis and Immigrant Welcome Center (IWC) hosted a prayer service on Sunday, five days before the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting, reported WTHR.

