Stunning aerial view of Orang Asli village. Volunteers brought them festive cheer

A group of volunteers came together to deliver food and other goods to an Orang Asli village in Bentong, Pahang, accessible only with four wheel vehicles.

After postponing the trip a few times earlier due to weather, they finally made it to the Kampung Orang Asli Sg Poh in Pelangai on Saturday (April 9).

They took along sanitary pads, candles, baby powder milk age in various sizes, powder milk, instant noodles, sardine cans, toothpaste and toothbrush, rice packs, mee hoon, ketchup bottles, cooking oil and other essential needs

The trip was made possible by volunteers from Pelangai 4 Pelangai NGO as well as Project Red Dot Global and a Sikh NGO called SikhInside which collected the goods delivered.

One of the volunteers made a previous trip to the same village in January 2022 when he delivered goods collected at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) foodbank.

“There were 15 families then. Now, we have 16 families consisting of 60 people. There’s a newly married couple who is just building their house,” one of the volunteer told Asia Samachar.

“They were extremely grateful to receive the aid especially during the wet season they aren’t able to go out to work or to sell rubber from the trees around their area.

The trip coincided with on-going fasting month of Ramadhan and the up-coming Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year.

The groups plan to return with more needed aid to Orang Asli village. Anyone wishing to contribute can call Rajendar +60 17 663 0020, Narin +60 10210 2403 or Vimala +60 16 908 8939.

Volunteers bring aid to Kampung Orang Asli Sg Poh in Pelangai in Bentong, Pahang – Photo: Supplied

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Kampung Orang Asli Sg Poh in Pelangai in Bentong, Pahang, in a drone capture – Photo: By The Drone Pixel

