Then flood relief ops, now Petaling Jaya gurdwara all geared up for Vaisakhi Open House





Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on 12 April 2022, lighted up for Vaisakhi – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Remember the hive of activity at the Petaling Jaya gurdwara when flash flood wrecked havoc at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam? For more than a month, volunteers from all races and religions came together to dispatch help to flood victims in Shah Alam and other towns.

Well, the same gurdwara now invites you to come over this Saturday (16 April) for fun and lots of food as the Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi.

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) is organising a Vaisakhi Open House from 4pm onwards. On the cards are kids’ games, magic show, clown show, bouncing castle and games stall. And much more.

On 19 Dec 2021, a day after a massive flash flood had hit Klang Valley and a number of other spots in Malaysia, GSPJ began preparing thousands of packets of hot vegetarian meals to be distributed direct to the victims.

The effort snowballed into a full scale relief aid operation when they began collecting desperately needed items like food and clothes, and activated a control room to distribute them directly to the affected areas.

Vaisakhi, a major event in the Sikh calendar, falls on 14 April.

