Sukhjit Singh Dhillon (1979 – 2022), Ipoh

SUKHJIT SINGH DHILLON S/O BAKHTAWAR SINGH DHILLON

6.4.1979 – 13.4.2022

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their condolences, prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement.

Path da Bhog: 24 April 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh, followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Contact:

Baljit 013 581 3432

Kalwinder 016 549 4877

Raven 012 302 2456

| Entry: 16 April 2022 | Source: Family

