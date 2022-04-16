Sukhjit Singh Dhillon (1979 – 2022), Ipoh

SUKHJIT SINGH DHILLON S/O BAKHTAWAR SINGH DHILLON
6.4.1979 – 13.4.2022
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their condolences, prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement.
Path da Bhog: 24 April 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh, followed by Guru ka Langgar.
Contact:
Baljit 013 581 3432
Kalwinder 016 549 4877
Raven 012 302 2456
| Entry: 16 April 2022 | Source: Family
