Kalwant Singh (1960-2022), Petaling Jaya (Sportschamp)

“ghale aavahi naankaa sade uthee jaahi”

(O Nanak! All of us come to this world when sent by the Divine, and depart from the world when called back by Him. – Guru Angad Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib, 1239)

SARDAR KALWANT SINGH A/L LATE SARDAR UJAGAR SINGH

17th March 1960 – 5th June 2022

(Aged 62)

Peacefully departed to Waheguru’s Embrace

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother & Uncle will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm

Leaving behind:

Wife: Manjit Kaur

Daughter, Son-in-Law & Grandson: Tinajit Kaur, Damith Singh Ratnayake & Reyaansh Singh Ratnayake

Son & Daughter-in-Law: Gurpreet S Chauhan & Sangeeta Dhaliwal

Daughter: Rinajit K Chauhan

Brother, Sister-in-Laws, Brother-in-Laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Loved Ones.

The dearly departed will embark on his final journey from home on Monday, 6th June 2022 to Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm.

Last Respects begins at 2.30pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Loke Yew Crematorium followed by the Cremation at 3.30 pm

All Family, Friends & Acquaintances are invited to pay your final respects to the dearly departed.

Contact: Tina (012-217 0146) or Gurpreet (011-2326 8869) for further details.

Entry: 5 June 2022 | Source: Family

