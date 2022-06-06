Moose Wala murder: Eight sharp shooters identified – Report

By Asia Samachar | Punjab |

Eight sharp shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, have been identified, reports an Indian newspaper quoting unnamed sources.

They belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. This comes at a time when Punjab police teams are conducting raids in three states and it’s an ongoing operation to nab the suspects, reports the Hindustan Times.

At this juncture, police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of the popular rapper, singer and song writer in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

The first arrest took place two days after the incident that shook millions of followers of the singer.

The murder comes a day after the withdrawal of the security cover of the 27-year-old singer. He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

He is one of Punjab’s biggest pop stars, though known for his temperamental and edgy lyrics.

Moose Wala, who’s real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is one of Punjab’s biggest pop stars, though known for his temperamental and edgy lyrics. He has had several brushes with the law, called out for promoting gun culture through his songs and social media activity.

Due to his popularity, Congress tapped him to run in recent state assembly election, but he lost.

His latest track, The Last Ride, was released this month. It features the iconic crime scene where American rapper Tupac was murdered in his BMW in 1996.

RELATED STORY:

10 Things about Sidhu Moose Wala (Asia Samachar, 31 May 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here