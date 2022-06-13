Army veteran Inderraj breaks British deadlift record

Inderraj Singh at the All England Championships 2022 – Photo: White Lights Media

Inderraj Singh has broken a powerlifting record at the recent All England Championships 2022.

The 31-year-old broke the British record deadlift at 375kg in the U120kg class at the event held in Manchester.

The Bristol based army veteran went from serious injury to international champion, taking home gold at an international powerlifting meet in Canada in 2019, despite only taking up the sport to help rehabilitate muscle problems in his back, reported Repel Bullies.

He started powerlifting for rehabilitation after injuring his back during his six years of British Army service in electronic warfare and signalling with the Royal Corps of Signals. During the first 6 to 8 months post-injury, he was unable to run or even walk for long periods, the report added.

A powerlifting competition consists of three core lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift (performed in that order). Using proper form, each athlete has three attempts (at each exercise) to lift as much weight as possible for one repetition, according to ISSA Online.

All competitors are divided into categories based on their age, gender, and body weight. The winner of a category is the lifter with the highest total weight (sum of the best of each of the three lifts) with any ties going to the competitor with the lower body weight.

In deadlift, the competitor will face the front of the platform. In one complete upward motion, the athlete will lift until the shoulders, knees, and hips are locked in a standing position. Once the bar is still, the referee will signal for the athlete to lower the barbell down to the ground.

