Tara Singh (1939 – 2022), Seremban

TARA SINGH S/O LATE CHANDA SINGH

14 .3.1939 – 19.6.2022

Village: Fefreh Bhai Ke. Currently based in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

In loving memory of Tara Singh. Husband, Father & Babaji to his loved ones.

Wife: Harjit Kaur d/o Late Mit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Balbir Singh / Kalminder Kaur

Kalwinder Kaur / Balwinder Singh

Jeswant Singh / Kesmainder Kaur

Harcharan Singh / Malinder Kaur

Grandchildren: Simranjit Kaur, Kamalpreet Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Bhagatjit Singh, Amritjit Kaur, Bhavanpreet Kaur, Prabhdev Singh, Bakhshveer Kaur, Gursheetal Kaur, Eshreen Kaur, Jagjeevan Singh, Karamveer Singh, Gurpeet Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.00pm, 20 June 2022 (Monday) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leave home at 3.30pm. Home address: No. 4, Lorong Merbok 14/1, Taman Bunga Blossom, 70100 Seremban, NS.

Path da bhog: To be updated

Babaji had lived a long life seeing his children and grandchildren grow through the years. His presence was always cherished by the family and his absence will be deeply missed. All the love, always, Babaji.

Contact:

Balbir Singh (Billu) 012266744

Jeswant Singh (Jesu) 0126549455

Harcharan Singh (Charan/Hutch) 0193200909



| Entry: 20 June 2022 | Source: Family



