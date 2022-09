IN MEMORY: Gurdev Kaur Grewal & Sri @ Manjit Kaur

1st Barsi in Ever Loving Memory of

LATE SARDARNI GURDEV KAUR GREWAL

D/O LATE SARJIT SINGH GREWAL

Wife of Jaswand Singh Gill (ex-TNB)

and

LATE SRI @ MANJIT KAUR

D/O LATE NARAIN SINGH

Wife of Jora Singh

Sister of Jaswand Singh Gill (ex-TNB)

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Please join us on

Sunday, September 11, 2022

6:30am till 11:30am

at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, Kuala Lumpur

for Asa Di Waar, Kirtan Darbaar and Sahej Paath Da Bhog followed by Guru Ka Laggar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For inquries, please contact:

Jaswand Singh Gill – 0192128340 | Surinderdeep Singh – 0196912777

Please ensure all SOP are complied with regards to COVID-19.

| Entry: 7 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

