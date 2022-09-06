Fun-filled Sikh kindergarten graduation

Photo: SSEF Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The 6th Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) kindergarten graduation ceremony 2022 recently was a fun-filled event with dances and performances. Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) CEO Anbarasu Rajendran handed the graduation certificates to the K2 students. – Photo: SSEF Facebook

Photo: SSEF Facebook

