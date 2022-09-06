Rashvin Pal joins US year-long leadership development program

Rashvin Pal Singh – Photo: U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur Facebook

Rashvin Pal Singh is the only Malaysian and one of 20 civil society leaders from around the world selected to mentor Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) Fellows during their U.S.-based fellowship, according to U.S. Embassy Kuala Lumpur social media entry.

CEE is a year-long leadership development program, designed to enable young civil society leaders to harness the power of networks, relationships, and information for the public good.

Rashvin is one of the four founders of Biji-Biji Initiative, a Malaysian-based outfit that was formed in 2013 all charged up to change the sustainability scene in Malaysia through progressive ideas as well as changing how people look at waste and sustainability issues.

He leads the business development and strategic direction of the organization, whilst keeping in-touch with the day-to-day operations.

Rashvin graduated with an Accounting & Finance degree from Bristol Business School, United Kingdom. Prior to co-founding the Biji-biji Initiative and Me.reka Makerspace, he was a Manager at the Advisory Division of PwC Malaysia. Presently, Rashvin also serves as the National Secretary of the Malaysian Environmental NGO’s (MENGO).

