Khalsa footballers tops Singapore division one league

First hockey, now football. Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) football team topped the Singapore Football League Division One 2022 title.

They took pole position in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) league with 25 points – five wins, two draws and two defeats. The closest challenger was Warwick Knights FC with 21 points.

In their final match yesterday (Sept 4), they lost 3-1 to Katong FC.

SKA’s Fariz Faizal emerged as the top scorer with 10 goals, followed by Syahadat Masnawi from GSA Sporting Westlake FC with nine goals and SKA’s Taufik Jiahuddin with six goals.

Last month, SKA’s hockey team, consisting of largely young players, emerged as the champions of the SHF National Division League Two 2022 league.

