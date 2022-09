Charnan Kaur (1947 – 2022), Penang

CHARNAN KAUR D/O LATE SADHU SINGH

11.4.1947 – 2.9.2022

Wife of Late Gurdip Singh S/O Late Kehar Singh (Dhobi Gat, Jalan York, Dato Kramat, Penang)

Passed Away Peacefully on the 2nd September 2022

Missed Dearly by

Baldip Singh s/o Late Gurdip Singh (Son)

Gardev Singh s/o Late Bhajan Singh (Son-In Law)

Kirenjit Kaur d/o Late Gurdip Singh (Daughter)

Melinda Kaur d/o Late Gurdip Singh (Daughter)

Path da Bhog: 17 Sept 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan.

Sewa at 4pm, 16 Sept 2022 (Friday)

Sewa continues from 5am, 17 Sept 2022 (Saturday)

Contact: Kiren 011-5402 8305



