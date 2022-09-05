Another Sikh deputy sheriff makes history

By National Sikh Campaign | United States |

A 24 year-old Sikh man has been sworn-in as the first Sikh Deputy Sheriff in Seminole County. Gurpreet Singh, wears his turban and beard on work with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Central Florida.

Gurpreet Singh, born in India and moved to United States in 2014 along with his family. He graduated from Law Enforcement Academy at Seminole State College. On August 19th, 2022, He got sworn in along with other 23 Deputies By Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in Seminole County, while upholding my personal value system, and be aligned whole heartedly with Seminole County Sheriff’s Office “

Gurpreet Singh approached the Sheriff’s Department about working and began his journey to join a well respected organization. He started as an intern at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, was sponsored and continue to work and study towards becoming a deputy. Sikh Society of Central Florida is extremely proud of their youth congregation who is making strides in the community and firmly believes that all agencies, offices and organizations should represent and look like the community it serves. Gurpreet Singh, his parents, family and community are grateful to be serving their Seminole County residents. – Text and Photo: National Sikh Campaign Facebook

