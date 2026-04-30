Madam Kulbir Kaur (1972 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Madam Kulbir Kaur
(Petaling Jaya)
Village: Malia, Taran Taran
14.1.1972 – 30.4.2026
Husband: Amar Singh A/L Muhktiar Singh
Children & Spouses:
Rajpal Singh & Navjot Kaur,
Mandeep Singh
Rajdeep Singh
Grandchildren: Rajveer Singh
LAST RITES
Friday, 1 May 2026
12.00 PM: Cortège leaves from the residence at No.6 Jalan Saujana Perdana 6, Saujana Perdana, Sungai Buloh, 47000 Selangor
2.00 PM – 3:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Rajpal – 012 380 9143
Mandeep – 012 666 6078
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 April 2026 | Source: Family
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