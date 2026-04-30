Madam Kulbir Kaur (1972 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Madam Kulbir Kaur

(Petaling Jaya)

Village: Malia, Taran Taran

14.1.1972 – 30.4.2026

Husband: Amar Singh A/L Muhktiar Singh

Children & Spouses:

Rajpal Singh & Navjot Kaur,

Mandeep Singh

Rajdeep Singh

Grandchildren: Rajveer Singh

LAST RITES

Friday, 1 May 2026

12.00 PM: Cortège leaves from the residence at No.6 Jalan Saujana Perdana 6, Saujana Perdana, Sungai Buloh, 47000 Selangor

2.00 PM – 3:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Rajpal – 012 380 9143

Mandeep – 012 666 6078

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 April 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here