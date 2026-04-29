Diljit Dosanjh gets Jimmy Fallon dancing to bhangra

Diljit Dosanjh shows Jimmy Fallon some bhangra moves

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Panjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh combined a sold-out stadium launch in Vancouver with a high-profile US television appearance, underscoring his growing global reach as he kicked off his Aura World Tour.

Just hours after lighting up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—where he taught host Jimmy Fallon a few bhangra moves—Dosanjh took to the stage at BC Place Stadium on April 23, performing to a sold-out crowd of 55,000 fans.

The Vancouver opener marks the second consecutive year he has filled the venue, reinforcing his status as a global entertainment draw. The concert delivered high-energy performances supported by massive three-storey screens projecting HD visuals across the stadium.

The expanded tour follows the success of his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024 which grossed over US$27 million.

The event carried a strong community atmosphere, with fans spanning multiple generations. Dosanjh also engaged directly with the audience, distributing merchandise during the show. Messages promoting respectful behaviour were displayed in both English and Punjabi, reflecting an inclusive, family-friendly environment.

The tour launch comes amid further recognition for Dosanjh, who recently announced an international Emmy nomination tied to his Netflix film role.

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Diljit Dosanjh stages record-breaking concert in Vancouver (Asia Samachar, 1 May 2024)

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