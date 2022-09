DARSHAN SINGH GILL

1.8.1964 – 4.9.2022

Saskaar / Cremation: 2PM, 5 September 2022 (Monday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège will leave from the house in Selayang at 1:00PM.

Path da Bhog: To be announced.



| Entry: 5 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



