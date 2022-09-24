Domino India’s Rajneet Singh Kohli joins Britannia Industries as CEO

Rajneet Singh Kohli – Photo: LinkedIn

Bangalore-based Britannia Industries Ltd, the maker of the popular Good Day and Tiger biscuits, is tapping Rajneet Singh Kohli as its new chief executive officer, effective Monday (Sept 26).

Rajneet is currently president and chief business officer at Domino’s India, run by food service company Jubilant FoodWorks. Domino’s Pizza India has now become the brand’s largest market outside of the U.S. among 91 countries.

Prior to that, he spent close to 14 years at The Coca-Cola Company, leaving in June 2018 as its senior vice president for north, west & central India and head of premium products division for India.

His appointment to what is reportedly a newly created CEO role at Britannia comes at a time when the industry is grappling with margin concerns amid soaring inflation, according to one media report.

In an exchange filing at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Britannia Industries said Rajneet will be appointed as an dditional and whole time director and CEO designated as executive director and CEO for five years.

Rajneet will report to Varun Berry, the managing director who has also been appointed as the executive cice‐chairman with immediate effect.

Rajneet Singh Kohli is an MBA from University of Wales, UK and has undertaken executive courses from Columbia Business School, New York & Indian School of Business (ISB). He has more than 25 years of experience in numerous senior leadership roles in sectors like FMGC and retail.

Britannia, over 100 years old, is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The household name also make cakes, bread and dairy products.

