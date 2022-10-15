In Memory: Pretam Singh (1943 – 2021), Alor Setar, Kedah

1st YEAR BARSI
In Ever Loving Memory Of
PRETAM SINGH S/O SANTA SINGH
SDK, AMN, PCK, PPL, PJK
9.9.1943 – 20.11.2021
Wife: Late Jit Kaur d/o Balwant Singh (Taiping, Perak)
Children / Spouses:
Paramjit Singh & Kavitha
Ranjit Singh & Corinne Wong
Kuljit Singh
Grandchild: Nikhil Declan Singh
Program Details:
Asa Di Vaar followed by Sahej Path da Bhog on 30 October 2022 (Sunday), from 6.30am to 8am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, Breakfast will be served
A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Father In Law and Grandfather deeply missed & remembered by all.
Please treat this as personal invitation.
Contact:
Paramjit Singh Hp -012-2321927
Ranjit Singh Hp : 016-6184378
| Entry: 15 Oct 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here