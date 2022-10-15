In Memory: Pretam Singh (1943 – 2021), Alor Setar, Kedah

1st YEAR BARSI

In Ever Loving Memory Of

PRETAM SINGH S/O SANTA SINGH

SDK, AMN, PCK, PPL, PJK

9.9.1943 – 20.11.2021

Wife: Late Jit Kaur d/o Balwant Singh (Taiping, Perak)

Children / Spouses:

Paramjit Singh & Kavitha

Ranjit Singh & Corinne Wong

Kuljit Singh

Grandchild: Nikhil Declan Singh

Program Details:

Asa Di Vaar followed by Sahej Path da Bhog on 30 October 2022 (Sunday), from 6.30am to 8am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, Breakfast will be served

A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Father In Law and Grandfather deeply missed & remembered by all.

Please treat this as personal invitation.

Contact:

Paramjit Singh Hp -012-2321927

Ranjit Singh Hp : 016-6184378

