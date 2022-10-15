Fiery Malaysian sports critic Satwant Singh Dhaliwal dies at 60

Satwant Singh chatting with late Sultan Azlan Shah, who was Malaysian Hockey Federation president

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

If you’re into sports in Malaysia, you would know Satwant Singh Dhaliwal. The former sports administrator is known for his sharp and critical take on the Malaysian sports landscape, blogging fearlessly under the byline SS Dhaliwal.

Satwant succumbed to illness, which he had been suffering from, for the last six years. He collapsed at a shop in Tampin and died on the way to the hospital, according to a local media. He would have celebrated his 60th birthday at the month-end.

Described as a hard-hitting sports blogger, Satwant had no mercy for miscreants lousing up Malaysian sport, writes a senior journalist Frankie D’Cruz.

In an article entitled ‘Fiery sports blogger who wrote fearlessly‘ at the Free Malaysia Today, he noted that Satwant was a foe to those he believed to be taking sports down; he knew no demigods.

“Satwant was a one-man army who had no heroes but to those who read his stuff, he was one. The writings of the former journalist and sports administrator in his unforgiving blog could be called fiery and always fearless. He had gripes about all who he perceived as being behind injustice in Malaysian sport; he made some enemies, while winning over those he championed,” he writes.

In his final post, he noted that Satwant blasted: “The truth never wins in this great nation of ours. It’s those who are corrupt and abusive who win.”

NST senior sports writer Jugjet Singh noted that Satwant’s stories sent shivers down the spines of guilty sports officials, and brought cheers and joy to the athletes he championed.

In his story, Jugjet quoted the Olympic Council of Malaysia president Norza Zakaria, who noted Satwant’s ‘passion and obsession towards sports, especially hockey, is second to none’. “His critical views, even though sometimes went overboard… he always meant well. He regularly posted views on his blog and will be missed dearly by close friends in the sports fraternity,” he said.

Taking on to his blog, Twentytwo13 new website co-founder and editor Haresh Deol talked about how he first met Satwant in 2000.

“Satwant already had a reputation of sorts prior to joining the newspaper. He was a respected hockey administrator, especially during his days with Yayasan Negeri Sembilan and the Negeri Sembilan state team.

“As a journalist, he stayed true to his byline: S.S. Dhaliwal – where his articles were similar to that of a large ship that simply cannot be missed,” he said.

﻿

