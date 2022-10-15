Fun time for Seremban Istri Satsang

All dressed up for maiden dinner of Seremban Istri Satsang – Photo: GSS

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 200 Sikh ladies gathered for the maiden annual dinner of the Seremban Istri Satsang, filled with fellowship and fun.

The dinner of the women’s wing of Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (GSS) was held on Oct 9.

“The Objective of this programme is to foster goodwill and encourage fellowship among Sikh women throughout Malaysia. Besides, this was a great networking session as well as to bring all our Istri’s together as a strong happy family and live together in unity through our common calling, character, and confession,” said a GSS entry at its Facebook page.

It noted that the role of Istri Satsang is important in ensuring the community is on the progressive track especially in the areas of social, education and religious.

“Our Istri folks have contributed immensely to the growth of the Sikh community. They are the pillar of our community and upon them rests the future of our generation,” the note added.

