Arter Singh (1948 – 2022), Rawang

ARTER SINGH S/O LATE SHAR SINGH

21.8.1948 – 21.10.2022

Parents: Late Shar Singh and Mata Achint Kaur (Phenji Chinto, formally from Penang, now Buntong, Ipoh)

Wife: Sagindro Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Kiranjeet Singh / Sukhdev Kaur (spouse)

Karmjit Singh

Granddaughter: Sherlyn Aafreen Kaur

Cremation: 4pm, 22 October 2022 (Saturday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

The cortege leaves at 2.30pm from residence: 97, Jalan Sri Rawang 1, Taman Sri Rawang, 48000, Rawang, Selangor.

Path da Bhog: 29 October 2022 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

+6016 216 2474 – Preton (Pritam) Singh

+6018 668 3875 – Kiranjeet Singh

+6014 634 9030 – Karmjit Singh

A loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all near and dear. He will always remain in our hearts.

| Entry: 21 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

