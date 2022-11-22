Remembrance: Sardar Tripetpal Singh (1972 – 2021)

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Remembrance

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR TRIPETPAL SINGH

s/o Late Sardar Ram Singh & Late Sardarni Parkash Kaur

Grandson of Late Sardar Mohinder Singh Chakarvarthy

Dearly Loved & Deeply Missed by Family, Relatives & Friends

Kirtan & Katha followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Sunday, 27th November 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon at

Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia

No. 10, Lorong 51A/227B, Section 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Your kind presence is much appreciated.

Thank You

﻿

| Entry: 22 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

