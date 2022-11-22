Sikh community starts facility for cancer patients in Mumbai

By Asia Samachar | India |

The ‘Bhagat Kabir Niwas’ is almost in the final stages. Once ready, it will provide 16 air-conditioned rooms at a low price to assist cancer patients and their attendants who travel from outstation.

Located in Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar (East) in Mumbai, the local Sikh community has plans to bump the beds available from 450 to 550.

“A couple of years ago, we celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib. We are looking to touch that figure. We are already close to that figure as we have around 450 to 500 beds in the city at different places in Dadar, Pant Nagar and Chunabhatti among others,” said Sri Guru Singh Sabha president Manmohan Singh, reports the Free Press Journal.

The new facility will provide beds at a nominal cost to patients irrespective of communities they belong to.

“The influx of patients is very high. Many have to go away because they cannot afford to stay or care. After chemo (therapy), they need better environment. We chose an air-conditioned facility because there was a high demand for one,” he said.

Manmohan said the charitable facility will be run on a no-profit, no-loss basis. At the moment, they are considering Rs1,000 for one room, which will come up to Rs250 per bed for now. Community kitchens that serve free meals will also provide space for cancer patients if they want to their food.

