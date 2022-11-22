Paritam Kaur (1930 – 2022), Mantin

PARITAM KAUR D/O MIH SINGH

3.6.1930 – 22.11.2022

Age: 92 years old

Husband: Late Bhag Singh Gill (Village: Galib)

Children / Spouses:

Late Giljeet Singh Sarjit Singh & Nirmala Devi Balwir Singh Daljit Kaur & Awthar Singh

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Harmesh Singh Harsheetal Kaur & Arwinderjit Singh Alwaesh Singh

Great-Grandchildren:

Avyaan Aveer Singh Neevaan Aveer Singh

Last respects at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) from 2.30 pm onwards on 23 November 2022 (Wednesday).

Saskaar / cremation: 4pm, 23 November 2022 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)

Path da Bhog: 3 December 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Mantin, Negeri Sembilan

Contact:

Harmesh – 0176233784 Sheetal – 0122512280

We mourn the loss of a loving mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered as a warm, resilient, kind-hearted and selfless person.

“Thank you Nani for all that you have done for us. We are forever grateful” You will be deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts”

We thank our relatives and friends for their love and support.

