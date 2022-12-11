Indianapolis major gathering to memorialise Pal Singh Purewal, Mool Nanakshahi Calendar

Sikh Americans travelled from many parts of the country, including an entire bus of Sikhs from the Palatine Gurdwara in Illinois

Jasbir Kaur being honored along-with her husband Dr. Karamjit Singh at the conference – Photo: ASC



By Asia Samachar | United States |

A special gathering in Indianapolis last week saw Sikh Americans from dozens of gurdwaras from the United States once again pledged to stand steadfast on the iconic Mool Nanakshahi Calendar (MNC).

The special conference at the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar, Indianapolis, on Dec 3, 2022, was weld in memory of the MNC inventor and creator Pal Singh Purewal.

“The proactive and right-thinking gurdwara management of the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar must be applauded for inviting excellent speakers, all knowledgeable in the overall history of the Mool Nanakshai Calendar (MNC) and why it is critical to the overall long-term health of the Sikh Panth,” according to a statement released by the New Jersey-based American Sikh Council (ASC).

It said Sikh Americans travelled from many parts of the country, including an entire bus of Sikhs from the Palatine Gurdwara in Illinois. Harkirat Singh the current treasurer and board member of ASC also participated in the weekend event.

Dozens of important community leaders, preachers and Sikh organizations from across the diaspora and Punjab joined via Skype to lend their support to the MNC and participate in the special conference memorializing Pal Singh’s historic sewa, it said.

ASC, formerly known as World Sikh Council – America Region (WSC-AR), said. it was one of the first national organisations in the diaspora to stand strong and support the MNC when it was first implemented by the Akal Takhat in 2003, adding that it has stood unwaveringly by the MNC for 20 years and will continue to do so in the future.

ASC president Jasbir Kaur from Ohio was one of the speakers at this important gathering and implored the sangat to understand the underpinnings of the MNC and why it is so important that we immediately discard the Bikrami/Lunar RSS blessed Nanakshahi Calendar (NC) used by the SGPC and the Akal Takhat currently. She further reiterated that all Sikhs need to personally read and study the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, if they truly wish to change their lives and become better human beings and a Sikhs.

Sarbjit Singh from Sacramento, California, summarised the long simmering issue of the MNC and in extremely simple terms made comparisons of the ‘Lunar NC’ versus the ‘Solar MNC’ to explain it to the large sangat present at the conference.

Also present was Irwin Preet Singh from Palatine, IL who designed the MNC apps for the android and apple phones.

Varinder Singh from Simi Valley, CA clarified the misunderstandings and myths surrounding the calendar issue which some Sikhs keep bringing up as a red herring simply to stop following the accurate and correct MNC.

Kuldip Singh a radio and TV host of Sanjha TV/Radio from Surrey, Canada who has been a vocal supporter of the MNC, reiterated the need for common sense and education so that the Sikhs keep their distinct identity alive.

Jasbir Kaur read in Punjabi and then read in English a resolution to implement the MNC fully and strictly follow it for all Sikh celebrations moving forward.

RELATED STORY:

Iconic Mool Nanakshahi Calendar architect Pal Singh Purewal passes away (Asia Samachar, 2 Dec 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.