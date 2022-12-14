Charan Kaur (1946 – 2022), Taman Klang Jaya, Klang

CHARAN KAUR
19.10.1946 – 13.12.2022
Village: Wazir Bhullar, Beas.
Husband: Arjan Singh @Harchand Singh (ex-army Signals)
Children:
Late Kuldeep Kaur
Gurjeet Kaur (daughter) & Tharamraj Singh (son-in-law )
Jasvinder Singh (son) & Baljit Kaur (daughter-in-law)
Jethender Singh (son) & Paramjit Kaur (daughter-in-law)
Keshminder Singh (son) & Sharan Kaur (daughter-in-law)
Grandchildren:
Bhagat Singh (grandson) & Sharanjit Kaur (granddaughter-in-law)
Harsimran Kaur (granddaughter) & Hardeep Singh (grandson-in-law)
Talvinder Singh
Gurvinder Singh
Gurpreet Kaur
Manpreet Kaur
Rishi Singh
Rajveer Singh
Great Grandchild: Gyan Kaur
Saskaar: 4pm, 14 December 2022 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Road Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaving at 2.30pm from residence 10, Jalan Serunai 9, Taman Klang Jaya, 41200, Klang.
Contact:
- Jasvinder Singh 019 335 6605
- Jethender Singh (Jeet) 018 299 0018
- Keshminder Singh 0122008580
Gone too soon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
| Entry: 14 Dec 2022 | Source: Family
