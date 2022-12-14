Charan Kaur (1946 – 2022), Taman Klang Jaya, Klang

CHARAN KAUR

19.10.1946 – 13.12.2022

Village: Wazir Bhullar, Beas.

Husband: Arjan Singh @Harchand Singh (ex-army Signals)

Children:

Late Kuldeep Kaur

Gurjeet Kaur (daughter) & Tharamraj Singh (son-in-law )

Jasvinder Singh (son) & Baljit Kaur (daughter-in-law)

Jethender Singh (son) & Paramjit Kaur (daughter-in-law)

Keshminder Singh (son) & Sharan Kaur (daughter-in-law)

Grandchildren:

Bhagat Singh (grandson) & Sharanjit Kaur (granddaughter-in-law)

Harsimran Kaur (granddaughter) & Hardeep Singh (grandson-in-law)

Talvinder Singh

Gurvinder Singh

Gurpreet Kaur

Manpreet Kaur

Rishi Singh

Rajveer Singh

Great Grandchild: Gyan Kaur

Saskaar: 4pm, 14 December 2022 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Road Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaving at 2.30pm from residence 10, Jalan Serunai 9, Taman Klang Jaya, 41200, Klang.

Contact:

Jasvinder Singh 019 335 6605 Jethender Singh (Jeet) 018 299 0018 Keshminder Singh 0122008580

Gone too soon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

| Entry: 14 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

