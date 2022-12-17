Short film ‘Kaur’ aims to project stories told by British Asian woman

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

What happens when a British Sikh girl decides to wear a turban for the first time against her fathers wishes? That’s the theme explored in a new drama ‘Kaur’ now showing at film festivals.

Film maker Dr Parvinder Shergill is very clear in what she wants to achieve. The actor and medical doctor hopes to bring stories told by Asian women to a more mainstream audience.

“I find, as woman of colour, especially in the Asian community, we had one film with a female lead role, Bend it Like Becham, and that was 20 years ago. It was really out of frustrations….half my family is baptised, they wear turban, even the women. Yes, so many people don’t even know that woman can also wear turban.I really want to tackle the stigma,” she told Britain’s Channel 4 News when talking about Kaur.

Kaur, a South Asian girl, makes a decision that will change the course of her life, which in turn affects her parents and how they view themselves. Avani, decides to wear a turban for the first time, which brings up trauma for her father, Gurnam, whilst her mother, Lakhwinder, tries to be the light in a difficult conversation.

