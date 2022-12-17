Bough Singh Natha Singh (1942 – 2022), Ex- TNB

BOUGH SINGH S/O NATHA SINGH (EX- TNB)
16.09.1942 -17.12.2022
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
Village: Bhattal, Taran Taran, Amritsar
Wife: Parmsat Kar Kaur D/O Beshan Singh
Chilren / Spouse:
Balvinder Jet Singh / Dalbir Kaur
Sinderjit Kaur/ Jagjit Singh
Late Daljit Kaur
Harjit Kaur/ Sarvinder Singh
Jasvinder jit Kaur / Jaspal Singh
Savinderpall Jit Singh / Rajbir Kaur
Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Saskar / Cremation: 4pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang
Cortege leaves at 3pm from the residence at No.113, Jalan 8, Pandamaran Jaya, 42000 Port Klang
For any info please contact:
Alvinder Singh 017-2070565
Sandeep Singh 014-2283968
Rashvinder Singh 016-3430205
Ajvinder Singh 014-6347325
Manvir Singh 016-3315716
GONE TOO SOON. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED AND FONDLY REMEMBERED.
