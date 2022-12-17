Bough Singh Natha Singh (1942 – 2022), Ex- TNB

BOUGH SINGH S/O NATHA SINGH (EX- TNB)

16.09.1942 -17.12.2022

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family

Village: Bhattal, Taran Taran, Amritsar

Wife: Parmsat Kar Kaur D/O Beshan Singh

Chilren / Spouse:

Balvinder Jet Singh / Dalbir Kaur

Sinderjit Kaur/ Jagjit Singh

Late Daljit Kaur

Harjit Kaur/ Sarvinder Singh

Jasvinder jit Kaur / Jaspal Singh

Savinderpall Jit Singh / Rajbir Kaur

Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.

Saskar / Cremation: 4pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang

Cortege leaves at 3pm from the residence at No.113, Jalan 8, Pandamaran Jaya, 42000 Port Klang

For any info please contact:

Alvinder Singh 017-2070565

Sandeep Singh 014-2283968

Rashvinder Singh 016-3430205

Ajvinder Singh 014-6347325

Manvir Singh 016-3315716

GONE TOO SOON. HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED AND FONDLY REMEMBERED.

﻿

| Entry: 17 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

