Jaswant Kaur Gajjan Singh (1941 – 2022), Jalan Teluk Pulai, Klang

JASWANT KAUR D/O GAJJAN SINGH
21.4.1941 – 17.12.2022
Passed away peacefully.
Leaving behind beloved husband, children, sister, grandchildren, great grand child, relatives and friends.
Husband: Utham Singh S/O Dasa Singh (Teluk Pulai)
Children / Spouse:
Ranjit Kaur @ Rani / Harjender Singh @ Lakha
Jagjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur
Ahjit Singh / Sawinder Kaur
Manjit Kaur / Sunil Ramchandani
Last respects can be paid at residence 19, Solok Serampang 6, Jalan Teluk Pulai, 41100 Klang
Cortege leaves residence at 1.30pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday)
Saskaar/ Cremation: 2pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang
Contact:
Ahjit 011 26830039
Jagjit 0102751007
Sawinder 0175797330
| Entry: 18 Dec 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.