Jaswant Kaur Gajjan Singh (1941 – 2022), Jalan Teluk Pulai, Klang

JASWANT KAUR D/O GAJJAN SINGH

21.4.1941 – 17.12.2022

Passed away peacefully.

Leaving behind beloved husband, children, sister, grandchildren, great grand child, relatives and friends.

Husband: Utham Singh S/O Dasa Singh (Teluk Pulai)

Children / Spouse:

Ranjit Kaur @ Rani / Harjender Singh @ Lakha

Jagjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur

Ahjit Singh / Sawinder Kaur

Manjit Kaur / Sunil Ramchandani

Last respects can be paid at residence 19, Solok Serampang 6, Jalan Teluk Pulai, 41100 Klang

Cortege leaves residence at 1.30pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday)

Saskaar/ Cremation: 2pm, 18 December 2022 (Sunday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

Contact:

Ahjit 011 26830039

Jagjit 0102751007

Sawinder 0175797330

| Entry: 18 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

