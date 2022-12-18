Forge of Man: Meditations of Life

Every December, the world celebrates Christmas. Regardless of our faith, the vast majority of the people on earth come together to be with friends and family. It is a time of hope, goodwill, humanity and love....There is, however, another story that took place in December that doesn’t receive as much attention, even from the people who should know it intimately. GARY HARA reflects

Every December, the world celebrates Christmas. Regardless of our faith, the vast majority of the people on earth come together to be with friends and family. It is a time of hope, goodwill, humanity and love.

We listen to and tell countless stories and sing carols extolling the virtues of leading a meaningful and purposeful life. We hear of how Scrooge changed his ways, how the Three Wise Men made their journey to see the newborn baby Jesus, and how a truce broke out in the trenches of WWI on Christmas Eve, with men from both sides putting their differences aside to come together in peace.

There is, however, another story that took place in December that doesn’t receive as much attention, even from the people who should know it intimately.

This story involves a mighty leader, one who was kind, generous and righteous. He empowered peasants and the downtrodden to speak up for their rights and fight injustice in a time where it was running rampant. It includes his elderly mother and his four sons, with the eldest only 18 and the youngest just 6 years old.

It involves an extended siege of this great leader’s fort, led by forces intimidated by his influence and empowerment of the people they wished to forever keep under foot.

It involves an oath made to allow this great leader, his family and his followers safe passage in exchange for leaving the fort, sworn upon the holy books of the besieging army.

It involves the breaking of this sacred promise made on not one, but two holy scriptures, resulting in an attack on the leader and those he led on the banks of a river swollen by heavy rains- in the middle of a cold North Indian winter.

It involves his family and followers being separated in the ensuing chaos of attempting to cross this river, not knowing how or if they would ever reunite.

It involves this great leader, his two elder sons and a handful of his followers taking shelter in a mud fort, extremely outnumbered but inspired by the fact that they were on the side of truth.

It involves his two elder sons and almost all his followers perishing fighting a battle that to this day, inspires each person that hears about it.

It involves his two younger sons losing their lives after refusing to betray their father, and their grandmother following soon thereafter.

It involves this great leader sleeping in forests, losing all of his family and closest followers, yet still remaining steadfast in his belief, for he knew he was fighting a battle against tyranny and oppression.

It involves many other stories intertwined with those mentioned above, all which took place in late December, 1704. These are stories of courage and sacrifice, of selflessness and righteousness, of love and unity.

Come to think of it, these aren’t stories; they are our history. They made us who we are, instilling the sense of justice and selflessness we feel to this day. Each time we speak out against a wrong, help someone in need, do our part to make the world better, we are honouring those brave souls who perished over 300 years ago. Their spirit, their essence and their will live on through us via our actions and deeds.

So, as you partake in this holiday season, don’t forget to include the events of December 1704 in your thoughts. Share what happened with your children.

Discuss it with your family.

Remember the sacrifices.

Admire their courage.

Pay your respects and above all, keep the memory alive.

Gary Hara is an aspiring author from Canada who aims to share the rich history of Punjab, the land of his forefathers, with the world. He was born and raised in Surrey, Canada

