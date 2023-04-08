Harphajan Singh (Mikki) (1974 – 2023), Kulai, Johor

In Loving Memory of
SARDAR HARPHAJAN SINGH (MIKKI) S/O LATE SARDAR CHARAN SINGH
4.11.1974 – 1.4.2023
Taman Putri Kulai, Kulai, Johor
Forever loved and cherished by his family, relatives and friends. We will miss you everyday. You will never be forgotten. The memories of your will live forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.
Grandparents:
Dadaji: Late Sardar Ram Kishen Singh of Sungai Siput Utara, Perak
Nanaji: Late Sardar Sardar Singh of Mahang, Kedah
Mother: Deljit Kaur
Brother: Harjeet Singh
Sister: Harvinder Kaur
Brother In Law: Premjit Singh
Sister In Law: Roopvinder Kaur
Nephew/ Nieces:
Gursimranjit Kaur
Ishvinderjit Singh
Manveerjit Singh
Harleenjeet Kaur
Also missed by a host of relatives and friends.
Path Da Bhog: 15 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10am t0 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (Add: No 1b Jalan Trus, 80000 Johor Bahru). Programme: Kirtan Darbar, Sri Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas.
Contact:
Brother: Harjeet Singh (012-767-1596)
Brother in Law: Premjit Singh (018-2042427)
| Entry: 8 April 2023 | Source: Family
