Harphajan Singh (Mikki) (1974 – 2023), Kulai, Johor

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR HARPHAJAN SINGH (MIKKI) S/O LATE SARDAR CHARAN SINGH

4.11.1974 – 1.4.2023

Taman Putri Kulai, Kulai, Johor

Forever loved and cherished by his family, relatives and friends. We will miss you everyday. You will never be forgotten. The memories of your will live forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.

Grandparents:

Dadaji: Late Sardar Ram Kishen Singh of Sungai Siput Utara, Perak

Nanaji: Late Sardar Sardar Singh of Mahang, Kedah

Mother: Deljit Kaur

Brother: Harjeet Singh

Sister: Harvinder Kaur

Brother In Law: Premjit Singh

Sister In Law: Roopvinder Kaur

Nephew/ Nieces:

Gursimranjit Kaur

Ishvinderjit Singh

Manveerjit Singh

Harleenjeet Kaur

Also missed by a host of relatives and friends.

Path Da Bhog: 15 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10am t0 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (Add: No 1b Jalan Trus, 80000 Johor Bahru). Programme: Kirtan Darbar, Sri Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas.

Contact:

Brother: Harjeet Singh (012-767-1596)

Brother in Law: Premjit Singh (018-2042427)

| Entry: 8 April 2023 | Source: Family

