Shadow and Bone, a dream show for fantasy lovers

Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li as Alina and Alexander Kirigan in “Shadow and Bone” on Netflix. David Appelby/Netflix

By Movie Addict | Movie Review |

If you like fantasy, you’re going to love American fantasy streaming television series Shadow and Bone. The second season has just been released on Netflix.

What stands out from this series? You have an extremely cool villain with a great back story. One of the first few villains in a while that captures the heart while making us hate him at the same time. It’s a real love hate relationship with the darkling, the villain.

The series adapts the story of young Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer of the Ravka nation’s First Army, as she discovers she is a Grisha, one with special gifts, and one long awaited to address a dire need in the universe.

The first season adapts Shadow and Bone (2012), and adds an original storyline featuring the Crows, a criminal gang for which the eponymous duology is named. The second season adapts Siege and Storm (2013) and Ruin and Rising (2014), along with elements of Crooked Kingdom (2016) in the Crows’ storyline.

The series is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo, the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology.

The plot is incredible and you will never get bored, provided that you’re fantasy fan.

