Malaysian mother-of-two crowned Mrs. Tourism Queen International 2023

It was a special Vaisakhi for a Malaysian mother-of-two at the world final of the Mrs. Tourism Queen International 2023 pageant on April 15 at Nongkhai, Thailand.

Sangeet Kaur was crowned the Mrs. Global Tourism 2023 at the pageant finale held a day after Sikhs globally celebrated Vaisakhi, one of the most significant celebrations of the Sikhs.

“It feels good to win this pageant. I feel on top of the world being the first Malaysian to win this international title,” she tells Asia Samachar.

Sangeet, the reigning Mrs. Malaysia Tourism Queen International 2023, also emerged as the 1st runners-up for National Costume Awards.

Mrs. Tourism Queen International Pageant is an international beauty pageant for married women.

Sangeet, an education consultant at the Asia Pacific University, describes herself as a fitness freak who loves travelling and crossfits.

Born in Ipoh, Perak, her father Manjit Singh is a retired civil servant while mother Jaswinder Kaur is a Punjabi language teacher.

Her husband Narinderjit Singh is an associate professor who works at INTI International University. The couple have two boys aged 14 and 11.

Her message to everyone: “Follow your passion, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice, and above all, don’t let anyone limit your dreams.”

