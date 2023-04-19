Chardikala Riders visit gurdwaras in Negeri Sembilan

Chardikala Rider taking a group photo with the local Sikh Sanggat at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin

Chardikala Riders were out and about again. This time, the loose group of Sikh biking groups visited gurdwaras in Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Tampin and Port Dickson – all in the state of Negeri Sembilan – on April 9, 2023 in the spirit of celebrating Vaisakhi.

A total of 42 biker from Malaysian Punjabi Bikers, Ranggi Bikers, Santana Bikers and Singh Retro Bikers took part in the ride which started from the Seremban gurdwara. They also visited the Sikh Heritage Museum in Jelebu owned and managed by history enthusiast Manmohan Singh.

Their next ride planned to visit gurdwaras in Kedah and Hatyai, Thailand is scheduled for mid-July 2023.

Sikh Heritage Museum in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan managed by Sardar Manmohan Singh (insert)

