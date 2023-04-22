Sardar Kundan Singh (1927 – 2023), Batu Pahat, Johor

SARDAR KUNDAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR CHANAN SINGH CHAL

29.12.1927 – 20.4.2023

Rahal Chall

Wife: Late Mata Shimindar Kaur

Fondly cherished and deeply loved by Children & Spouses, Grandchildren & Spouses, Great Grandchildren, Family, Relatives and Friends near and far.

The family will be having an Sri Akhand Path Sahib from 27th April 2023 (Thursday) @ 8am to 29th April 2023 (Saturday) @ 8am at their residence (Add: No 57 Jalan Pegawai, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor)

Path da Bhog: 29th April 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Batu Pahat

Contact:

Sarjit Singh – 012-7171116

Sukhbir Singh- 019-2194355

Sarwan Singh – 019-2174990

Tarvinder Singh – 012-2467877

Ranjit Kaur – 012-8003158

Satwant Kaur – 019-6660136

Jasbir Kaur – 016-7476241

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, love & support during this bereavement.

