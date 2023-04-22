Jasjit Singh appointed inaugural visiting chair of Singapore Sikh studies

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Dr Jasjit Singh from the University of Leeds has been appointed as the first Visiting Chair for the Sikh Studies programme at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The appointment is a major milestone in the introduction of the Sikh studies mooted by the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB).

The appointment was announced at the conclusion of a recent akhand path in conjunction with the Vaisakhi celebration at the Central Sikh Temple Singapore.

In April 2022, NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) and the CSGB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the visiting professorship expected to commence in 2023. It is expected to promote academic scholarship in Sikh studies both in Singapore and globally.

Jasjit is an associate professor in the School of Philosophy, Religion and the History of Science at the University of Leeds.

He completed his PhD titled ‘Keeping the Faith: The Transmission of Sikhism among young British Sikhs’ in 2012 and was awarded ‘Research Excellence’ status by his examiners. His research examines religious identity and processes of religious transmission among Sikhs in Diaspora.

Jasjit has a strong track record of publishing his work in academic publications and has published several academic journal articles and book chapters. He has also published newspaper articles and regularly appears on national and international media including on BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service, speaking about contemporary issues around religion in society.

In addition to his academic work and media engagement, Jasjit regularly engages with local and national policy makers advising on Sikh issues. In 2018 he was invited to meet with the Prime Minister and presented his research at the Houses of Parliament.

He has been heavily involved in facilitating community / policy dialogue events to help Sikhs to address issues they face including hate crimes and loneliness. He also regularly presents to non-Sikhs groups including to Interfaith organisations, statutory organisations, and Religious Education teachers.

He is a trustee for the Religion Media Centre and South Asian Arts UK and is regularly invited to advise on projects related to community cohesion. His current research interest is in the intersection between the Sikh tradition and technology with a particular focus on the impact of Sikh digital media and the internet on Sikh ideas of authority, community and identity.

In 2020, Jasjit was a guest speaker at an event in oganised by the Young Sikh Association (YSA) Singapore.

RELATED STORY:

Understanding Sikh activism in Britain (Asia Samachar, 16 Nov 2017)

NUS Visiting Professorship in Sikh Studies. How did the idea come about? (Asia Samachar, 26 Dec 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.