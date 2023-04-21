Malacca gurdwara elects first female president

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Malacca gurdwara has elected insurer Dalvinder Kaur as the president of its management committee for the next two years.

Dalvinder, an assistant unit manager with AIA Bhd, was elected at the annual general meeting of Persatuan Gurdwara Sahib Melaka (PGSM), which manages Gurdwara Sahib Melaka, on March 26. She is believed to be the first female to helm the gurdwara’s management committee.

Her father is the late Mahinder Singh who worked for Lembaga Letrik Negara (LLN) and her mother Bhajan Kaur is a housewife and an active sewadar in the gurdwara.

Dalvinder, who served as a committee member in 2013, said she wanted to take up a bigger responsibility in serving the Guru and the Sanggat. One of her plans is to increase activities and programs for the youth.

The immediate major programme for the new team is the annual programme in the memory of Sant Baba Sohan Singh, easily one of the largest events in the regions in terms of number of participants.

The programme, officially known as the Salaana Yaadgiri Semagam, will run from May 18 to 21 (Thursday to Sunday).

The new Management Committee for 2023/2025:

President – Sdrni Dalvinder Kaur (0166665513)

Vice President – Sdr Kernail Singh (0133519006)

Secretary – Sdr Amritpal Singh (0126781912)

Assistant Secretary – Sdr Gurdave Singh (0162131326)

Treasurer – Sdrni Manmeet Kaur (0126122057)

Assistant Treasurer – Sdrni Charanjit Kaur (0129101035)

Committee Members –

Sdrni Agit Kaur (0166217066)

Sdrni Bhajan Kaur (0169147755)

Sdrni Harjan Kaur (0167551316)

Sdrni Jisbir Kaur (0162933847)

Sdr Harjit Singh (0167671910)

