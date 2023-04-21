In Loving Memory: Karam Singh (1957 – 2022), Kampung Pandan

KARAM SINGH S/O PRITAM KAUR & LATE INDER SINGH @ BHAG SINGH

Gurfateh satsanggatji

1st Barsi prayers for our beloved Karam Singh a/l Inder Singh are as follows:

Date: 29th April 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 6.30am – 8.30am (Asa Di Vaar)

10am – 12pm (Paath da Bhog)

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter

Venue: GS Kampung Pandan, Lorong Tujuh

Use Waze to drive to Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Lorong Tujuh, Kuala Lumpur: https://waze.com/ul/hw283g52kf (or click here)

Fondly cherished and deeply loved by family and friends near and far.

Akaal

Contact:

Jagdish Kaur (daughter): 0129035077

Mandeep Singh (son): 0125436077

Sukhpreet Kaur (daughter): 0173750643

| Entry: 21 April 2023 | Source: Family

